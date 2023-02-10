John Richard Kissick, 80, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. John was born on June 20, 1942, in Carthage, Missouri, to Neil Pabst and Mary Elizabeth (Perry) Kissick.

The family moved to Enid and, eventually, Lawton where his dad managed the Kress store. He spent most of his youth in Lawton where he attended the Lawton Public School system. He became a Boy Scout and earned enough patches to qualify as an Eagle Scout through the First Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Lawton High School in May of 1960 where he excelled and earned an award from the National Honor Society. John was also a member of the Latin Club and Science Club. He attended Cameron Junior College where he was an ROTC cadet officer and also at the University of Oklahoma. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and was inducted into the United States Army Field Artillery where he received a commission as a Second Lieutenant. The next step in John’s illustrious career was to attend the Officer Basic Course (OBC) at Fort Sill, where he graduated with honors. He was assigned to the Field Artillery School and his main task as a Field Artillery Officer was to help develop the Army’s first artillery computer called a FADAC (Field Artillery Digital Analog Computer). It automated the tedious firing data calculations that were done by hand with a slide rule known as a GFT/GST. This took him to New York to make a training film on the use of the Army’s first firing data computer. Before he was honorably discharged from the Army, he became a first lieutenant during 1966. John then elected to apply and was accepted to the Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he earned a Master’s degree in Business.