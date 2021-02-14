John Raleigh McKee died peacefully at his home in Nichols Hills Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at age 84. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1936, to Gertrude Leota and Emmett Lowell McKee, who were both born in Oklahoma, Indian Territory. John was a graduate from Lawton High School in 1954 and continued his education at the University of Oklahoma where he earned his degree in Business Administration in 1958 and his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1961.
While at OU, John enjoyed his membership in Sigma Nu fraternity, serving as President for two years. He was active in the IFC, ROTC, Scabbard and Blade military Honor Society, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll and even named Big Man on Campus. Upon graduation, John received his Officer’s Commission and served as a First Lieutenant, Artillery Branch in his hometown of Lawton.
John became a member of the Oklahoma Bar and was admitted to practice before the Western District of Oklahoma, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeal and the United States Supreme Court. He focused his legal practice in the areas of oil and gas, commercial litigation, as well as serving as mediator and arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association.
John’s enthusiasm and love for the law was enhanced by his relationship with his father-in-law, Judge Alfred P. Murrah, as well as his association with Justice William A. Berry, G.T. Blankenship and R.C. Jopling.
John was a member and supporter of many legal, civic and charitable organizations and particularly enjoyed the Oklahoma Historical Society and OKC Ballet. He loved for his grandchildren to visit him at his home in Santa Fe, NM, his refuge from the Oklahoma heat, where they held annual meetings of the “Bookworm Club” in his adobe wine cellar, as well as at his Colorado Ranch, where they enjoyed fly fishing.
As an OU alum, John was an enthusiastic supporter of all things OU, and was particularly proud to be a Booster. He attended OU football games with his grandchildren and son-in-law, Brennan, who still called him Mr. McKee. John loved hosting an annual barbecue for OU alumni on the 4th of July at his Santa Fe Home. He was deeply interested in genealogy, so much that he wrote a book; McKee, In Search of Land and They Don’t Track.
In 1961 John married Sue Murrah of Oklahoma City, who passed away in 2007. He is survived by their two daughters: Sierra Lynn McKee and Jennifer Lee Dolan and her husband Brennan; grandchildren: John Brennan (Jack) and Ashlyn Rayne, all of Oklahoma City; his sister Leota Erwin of Lawton and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Emmett Lowell McKee II.
The family would like to recognize and warmly thank Sue Dinges Burpo. John and Sue began a friendship as children in Lawton and were happily reconnected later in life. They were so fortunate to enjoy many fun times, as well as much love and happiness together.
A private family service was held Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, and a Celebration of Life will take place at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. John admired and supported many charitable organizations and would appreciate any memorials be directed to Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, the Santa Fe Botanical Garden or a charity of choice.
We will miss his absolute unwavering devotion to his family; his loud, booming voice and his zest for life.