A Celebration of Life for John Raleigh McKee, 84, Nichols Hills, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church.
Mr. McKee died peacefully at his home in Nichols Hills Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021
A Celebration of Life for John Raleigh McKee, 84, Nichols Hills, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church.
Mr. McKee died peacefully at his home in Nichols Hills Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.