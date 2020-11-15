John Paul Wade of Bennington, OK left this earth on November 12, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born to Willie (Bill) Wade Jr. and Mary Frances (Smith) Wade on April 30, 1966 in Oklahoma City, OK. John was a graduate of Elgin High School and attended Cameron University. He was an exceptionally talented and accomplished musician, especially on the drums. John used this talent not only for his livelihood at times but also by donating his time and talent to countless concerts benefiting others. He enjoyed playing games with his family, riding his motorcycle and many outdoor activities: hiking, skydiving, snow skiing, etc. Though he held a variety of jobs including a little acting in Hollywood, John’s proudest accomplishment was selflessly serving our country as an Army Ranger for six plus years. Even after regretfully leaving the army due to injuries sustained in Iraq and Afghanistan, John continued to serve others--anything from a flat tire to rescuing total strangers and pets from tornado debris. He will truly be missed by many.
Left behind to try and make sense of his untimely departure are brother, Willie Wade III and wife, Linda of Yukon; sisters: Billy Frances Pierce of Boswell, Jackie Stilwell and husband Roy of Luther, Sarah Wade and friend, Ron Woods of Sterling, and Becky Peterson and husband, Robert of Unger, OK; nieces: Morgan Reagan and Lea Harmon of New York, Rachel Nichols and husband Jeremy of Wyoming, Marla Yu and husband David of Oklahoma City, Bekah Currie and husband, Jonathan of Edmond, Rachel Wade of Oklahoma City, Jeannie New and husband, Will of Mead, and Sabre Peterson of Durant; nephews: Roy Stilwell and John Mark Stilwell of Oklahoma City, David Stilwell of Luther, DC1 Caleb Peterson and wife, Brianna of Virginia and Wade Peterson of Durant; great nieces and nephews: Lauren, Madi, Brad, Selah, Fallon, Mila, Collin, Everly, Quinn, Noah, Hayden, Harley, Allysen, Oakleigh and Mikel and great great nephew, Eli. Also, many cousins and Ranger brothers.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that you make a modest donation to an organization benefiting veterans.
Family hour will be from 10:30-11:30 AM on Monday November 16th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday November 16th at the Wade Family Cemetery in Unger, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction on Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com