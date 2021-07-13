Sgt. First Class John Paul Cook Sr. passed away at his home with his family by his side on July 9, 2021.
Graveside service and burial with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 15, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
He was born April 29, 1936 in Fremont, NE to Vernon and Kathryn (Jensen) Cook. Eager to serve his country, John lied about his age so he could enlist into the US Army early, on June 2, 1953, in Fremont, NE and he was honorably discharged for the fifth time on June 30, 1973 at Fort Sill. He served in Vietnam and was a member of the 173rd Airborne. His awards and honors include: National Defense Service Medals with Oak Leaf Cluster, Master Parachutist Badge, Good Conduct Medal (6 awards), M-14 Marksmanship Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Overseas Service Bars (4 awards), Army Commendation, Civil Actions Medal (1st Class with Oak Leaf Cluster), and the Bronze Star with first Oak Leaf Cluster.
John was also a member of the Parachute Club of America and took part in many exhibition jumps. He logged over 500 jumps in his career. When he left the military he spent the next several years working in pool service and maintenance.
He was married to Rochelle Graham on May 31, 1956 in North Carolina. He was a keen fisherman, but his true passion was deer hunting and he continued until his health no longer allowed. John was also an avid Nascar fan.
He survived by son John Jr., of Lawton; daughter, Robin Lowden (and husband, Greg) of Willis, TX; granddaughter, Chelsea McCaffrey (and husband, David) of Austin, TX; grandson, Tyler Lowden of Willis, TX; granddaughter, Tenay Lowden, of El Reno, OK; niece, Carol Percifield (and husband, Jim) of Papillion, NE; and great-granddaughter, Mara McCaffrey.
John is preceded in death by wife, Rochelle Cook; daughter, Terry Jo; parents, Vernon and Kathryn Cook; and sisters, Carol Ann Goetz and Kathy Blizard.