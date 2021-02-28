Memorial service, with fire department honors, for John Paul Albright will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 in the Indiahoma Public School Gymnasium with Kent Marcum of Indiahoma, Oklahoma officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for the service.
The family will greet friends from 2 — 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
John Paul Albright, known to his grandchildren as Popi, was born March 19, 1952 in Oklahoma City to Robert Rhea and Frances Cecilia (Weigl) Albright. He died unexpectedly on Feb. 25, 2021 at the age of 68 at his home in Indiahoma.
John and Coretta met while working a summer camp on Lake Tenkiller in Oklahoma. He married his beautiful bride on May 27, 1978. They moved to Indiahoma in 1979 where they raised their two daughters.
John loved life, his family and was well loved by everyone who knew him. John had a passion for serving others and was always the first one to lend a hand when help was needed. He was very active in his community and served on the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years. John worked hard to take care of and provide for his family. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Central State University in Edmond, and began his teaching career at Cleveland Elementary School in Lawton, as a PE teacher. He continued his career at Treasure Lake Job Corp, starting as a teacher and working his way up to the position of center director. John retired from the Job Corp in 2014, but that did not slow him down. He was a skilled heating and air conditioning repair man. Through his business, Albright Heat and Air, he continued to work hard to meet the needs of so many in his community.
John Albright was a man of great faith in God and spoke of his love for God often. He lived his faith by example, showing kindness and love to everyone he came in contact with. John was a treasure on this earth and will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
John is survived by his lovely wife, Coretta Albright, of the home; daughters: Bryn Winters and husband Jared Winters of Cache and Chris Webster and husband Chris Webster of Indiahoma; five grandchildren: Layne and Wyatt Winters of Cache, and Tenley, Caley, and Joley Webster of Indiahoma; a brother, Robert Albright and wife Libby, of Midwest City; sister, Mary Northrip and husband Thurman of Blanchard; mother-in-law, Pauline Igo of Indiahoma, and many nieces, nephews, and close friends who were dear to his heart.
John was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Kenneth Igo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 38, Indiahoma, OK 73552.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com