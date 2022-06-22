Funeral for John Parker Monts Sr., 72, Lawton, will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 7 NW Bell Ave, Lawton.

Mr. Monts died June 16, 2022.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

