Funeral Services John Otha Hogan, age 69, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) –Lawton.
VIEWING/VISITATION: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020.
DEATH/BURIAL: John passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, in Chesapeake, VA. Burial with honors will be at 10 a.m.--Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Fort Sill National Cemetery--Elgin.
John attended Eisenhower High School and graduated from Lawton Barber College. He served in the U. S. Army. After his Army enlistment, he was employed as a truck driver by Atlas Concrete. He also worked in construction and roofing until his health forced him to retire.
Loved by his family and many friends, John is survived by his loving children: John, Jr., (Tasha); Robert, Micheal (Teresa); Catherine Fish; Johnny Ray and Karicka; and many grandchildren; his brothers: John A. Hogan; his sister: Sarah A. Vazquez; and his uncle Tony. John will forever be in our hearts.
His mother, Lula Mae Hogan and his father, John A. Hogan; and a sister, Kathleen Hogan-Brown preceded him in death.