John O. Robinson 84, of Lawton, passed away Feb. 2, 2022. He was born July 9, 1937 to Royal Gilbert Robinson and Jimmie Pearl Robinson (Chadwick). Grew up in Randlett, and graduated from Randlett High School (now called Big Pasture High School). He spent most of his adult life in Lawton. He married the love of his life Carol on March 4, 1965.
John was raised on a ranch and developed a love for machinery at a young age. He was artistic, creative, and ingenuitive. He became a mechanical engineer and worked for Arkla Gas for over 20 years, leaving in 1984 to become an entrepreneur. He founded Air Equipment, Inc. and ran that business until 1999 when he retired. He was a member of Mt. Scott Masonic Lodge in Lawton.
John is survived by his brother, Robert Paul Robinson of Randlett; daughters: Nancy Robinson Gomez (Fernando Gomez) of Phoenix, AZ; and Donna Shaffer. His 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Loving wife, E. Carol Simpson Robinson, who passed away in 2015, his sister, Helen Josephine Robinson, formerly of Wichita Falls, TX.
Graveside service for John O. Robinson will be on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
The family will have a visitation on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.