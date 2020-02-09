Funeral service for John Michael “Mike” Schroeder, 75, of Mountain Park, OK, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Harmon officiating.
Viewing will be at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, Monday Feb. 10, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a special visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mike was born on October 22, 1944 in Lawton, OK to John M. Schroeder Sr. and Gladys Schroeder. He was a 1963 graduate of Lawton High School. After graduating from high school, he joined the Lawton Fire Department. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam as a firefighter. After being released from the Army, and returning home he resumed his firefighting career with the L.F.D. retiring in 1988 with a 23 year tenure. Mike then went to work for Lawton Public Schools, retiring in 2000. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, team roping, hunting coyotes, and playing slots at the Casino. He enjoyed drinking un-sweet tea, Pepsi and being a grandfather.
He is survived by his sons: J.T. Schroeder and his wife Mary & their 5 children, Billy Schroeder and his wife Susan & their, 5 children & 1 great grandchild; His daughters: Jamie Thomas and her husband Billy & their 4 children & 1 great grandchild; Amber Spureon and her husband Daniel & their 8 children; Kim Brzazowsky and her husband Derek & their 2 children; Kaci Mireles and her significant other, Lacey. Mike also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. As well as his significant other, Sarah Joyce and her three children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson John Kinsler and best friend Bill Gilliam.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lawton Firefighters Association.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.