John Macias, Jr., age 74, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Lawton. He was born on March 12, 1946 in Lawton, to John Macias and Francissa (Estrada) Macias of Lawton. He married Trecil Koomsa Yellowfish on April 11, 1980 after many years together. This union brought him an instant family. He became the stepfather of two daughters and three sons, and later would adopt three grandchildren as his own. He loved his family and extended family very much!
John served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and fought in the Vietnam War where he was stationed from 1965-1967. After serving his country, he returned to Lawton and worked for Town and Country Homes. He would also work as a bricklayer and laborer for different construction companies until he got on at Goodyear Tire Company. He worked there for 25 years, then retired in 2005. He was a dedicated hard worker, and was always working and doing odd jobs even after retirement.
John’s hobbies included listening to his Mexican music, watching old western TV shows, and going to estate sales. In his younger years, he was always very active and had the whole family outside playing different sports. He played flag-football, softball, or volleyball every weekend. He was very family oriented, and especially enjoyed making homemade tamales with his sisters at Christmas time.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Trecil Macias of the home; his daughters: LaRue Dabney and husband Joe Dabney of Cache; Vinita Kay Silverhorn, Trecil Oval, and Samarah Silverhorn all of Lawton; his sons: Elton Anthony Yellowfish of Boise, Idaho; Timothy Yellowfish of the home; Shadow Macias of Oklahoma; Terrence Yellowfish (missing); siblings: Emma Macias of Lawton; Francis Squirer of Wichita Falls, Texas; Matthew Macias and his wife Peggy of Tulsa; Felix Macias and wife Sylvia of Geronimo; sisters-in-law: Donna Macias of Elgin; Karen Macias of Elgin and Cheryl Macias of Texas. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He comes from a large family, and has many niece, nephews, close cousins, and several friends who were dear to him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Francis Macias; five brothers: Cruz Macias, Paul Macias, Thomas Macias, Julio Macias and Alex Macias, one nephew, Johnny Macias and one great-granddaughter, Ayla James.
