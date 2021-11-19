John Larue Nov 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graveside service for former Lawton residence, John Larue, 71 of Corn, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Highland Cemetery.Mr. Larue passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Corn.Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.John was born on Aug. 6, 1950 in Lawton. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He worked in maintenance. He enjoyed the outdoors and looked forward to his daily snacks.He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Larue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Larue Lawton Food Larue Parents Ritter Gray Cemetery Outdoors Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists