Graveside service for former Lawton residence, John Larue, 71 of Corn, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Highland Cemetery.

Mr. Larue passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Corn.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

John was born on Aug. 6, 1950 in Lawton. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He worked in maintenance. He enjoyed the outdoors and looked forward to his daily snacks.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Larue.