Graveside services for John L. Musgrove Jr., 71, Geronimo, will be at the Walters Cemetery, Walters, OK, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Ron Bartoli officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Viewing from 2-8 p.m. Sunday. The family is asking to please wear a mask and social distance. Service can be viewed live on Facebook at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Inc.
John Leon Musgrove, Jr. was born to John Leon “Jack” and Marie Pearl (Brown) Musgrove on Aug. 18, 1949 in Walters and departed this life at his home northwest of Walters (SW of Geronimo) on Dec. 10, 2020, at the age of 71 years, 3 months and 22 days.
John grew up west of Geronimo and attended school at Faxon, graduating from Chattanooga High. He enjoyed shop and FFA, as well as bull-dogging, and was a member of the Lawton Saddle Club. After high school he attended vo-tech at Okmulgee.
John was involved in farming and mechanics. He married Lenora Bell Weir on Nov. 5, 1971 and there were to children to the union, Lisa and Kevin. They made their home west of Geronimo in the early years of marriage. John worked at Town and Country for $1.25 an hour, Amish Construction and B&B Truck for $7 an hour. Later John was involved in custom harvesting and trucking. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and the granddaughters. Also, calling to check up on Kevin to make sure he was staying busy.
John was preceded in death by his father and mother, and granddaughter, Jacy Musgrove.
Survivors include his wife, Lenora, of the home; a daughter, Lisa Byrd and husband Clifford and her children, Shelly Tanner and Casey Byrd of Sterling; a son, Kevin Musgrove and Makayla and daughters, Addie Fisher and Blakley Musgrove of Lawton; Paul Tanner of Burkburnett, TX; a sister, Shirley Bogges and husband Larry of Lawton and their kids: Loretta Bogges and son Larrett Larry Bogges Jr. and his kids: Kallie and Krystal Bogges and Micha Perkins and husband Owne, their children Alexis, Lance and Hunter Perkins; a brother, Larry Musgrove and wife Teresa of Faxon, their son Derrick and wife Kristle Musgrove and children Austin and Kylie; other relatives and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to New Salem Baptist Church, Walters.