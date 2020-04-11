John Lee Joyner, 72 of Royal Palm Beach, FL., passed away April 9, 2020.
Survived by wife, Vicki Joyner of Royal Palm Beach, FL; daughter, Michelle Joyner Ochoa of Loxahatchee, FL; grandson, Alex John Ochoa of Loxahatchee, FL; granddaughter, Emma Leigh Ochoa of Loxahatchee, FL; sister, Kathy Kirker of Lawton, OK; sister, Judy Cole of Lawton, OK; brother, Kenny Joyner of Lawton, OK; brother, Charles Joyner (Deceased); brother, Donald LaBourde (Deceased); son-in-law, Alex Ochoa of Loxahatchee, FL. Services to be held at a later date.