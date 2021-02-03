Funeral services for John Jeffrey Simon, 47, were held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home with Mr. J. B. Treece officiating. Burial will be at Walters Cemetery, in Walters, at 3 p.m. Due to the COVID-19, those in attendance please wear a face covering and practice social distancing
When Jeff entered Heaven on Jan. 26, 2021, he was greeted with love by Grandma Dessie, Grandma Ada and Grandpa John, and Grandparents Myrtle and William Delbert Booher, Jr.
John Jeffrey Simon was born in Lawton, to Tony Ray and JoAnn (Booher) Simon on June 29,1973.
Jeff grew up surrounded by family and friends in Walters, where he was active in band, football and basketball. But what Jeff was really good at was karate. Jeff earned his black belt in Chinese Hawaiian Kempo at age 12. He won many trophies and medals in karate tournaments. Jeff and his parents moved to Ardmore where he graduated high school in 1991. After high school, Jeff attended Southeastern University in Durant and then moved to Denton, Texas to attend University of North Texas and work at Bluebonnet Feeds. He made lots of friends wherever he went, but he would only let a select few into his circle. Jeff loved going to concerts and being around unique people.
When Jeff was 26, he had his first son, Zachary Kane Simon. He later met Heather Lynn Adams in 2002 and they have been together ever since. He married Heather in August 2009 and 6 months later they had Jefferson Tripp Simon. In August of 2019, Jeff became a grandpa with Kane’s son. Marvin Major Simon. Jeff loved those boys with all his heart. Family was what was most important to him and he made sure his family was always safe. Jeff had a bunch of friends throughout his life. All of them share a special place in his heart and each of them have a special memory of Jeff that makes them smile. Jeff had a different way of seeing the world and the people in it. He had a deep appreciation for the unique and the strange. That’s just who he was and we love him for that.
Jeff is survived by his wife Heather; children Zachary Kane and Jefferson Tripp Simon; parents, Tony and Jo Ann Simon; father-in-law Clint Adams and grandson Marvin.
