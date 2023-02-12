John J. Stowe, III

Funeral service for MSG (Retired) John J. Stowe, III will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Michael Logan officiating.

Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.

