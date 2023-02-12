Funeral service for MSG (Retired) John J. Stowe, III will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Michael Logan officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
MSG (Retired) John J. Stowe III died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 89. He was born Sept. 15, 1933 in Lynchburg, Tennessee to John Joel Stowe, Jr. and Evalyn Grace (Walker) Stowe. John married Mary Carol Barton on July 20, 1957 in Okmulgee. She preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 2020.
John’s father was a Methodist minister and the family moved often. John attended many schools, graduating high school and later earned his master’s degree in English. John enlisted in the U.S. Army in March of 1956 and was discharged from active duty in March of 1958. He continued his military service in the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring as a Master Sergeant.
John’s passion was law enforcement and his career spanned many years and several different agencies. John began his career with the Lawton Police Department in 1964. He left to serve as Chief of Police in Sand Springs from 1971-1972 before returning to Lawton and continuing his career with the Lawton Police Department. He retired from the LPD in 1985 with the rank of Captain. He served as the Chief of Police in Frederick from 1985-1988 and in 1989 accepted a position of Undersheriff with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department. He remained in that position for 35 years before retiring.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association and had been active in the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #98. He enjoyed working on old cars.
He is survived by his two sons: John Joel Stowe IV and wife Chris, Fredericksburg, Texas, and Ken Stowe, Lawton; three grandchildren: Matthew Stowe and wife Heather; Michael Stowe and Christopher Stowe; two sisters: Louise Johns, Virginia and India Stowe, New Jersey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
His parents, his wife, and three sisters: Betsy Stowe, Sue Khalifa and Kay Moore, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Christmas Fund at the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, 315 SW 5th Street, Room 102, Lawton, Oklahoma, 73501.