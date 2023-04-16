Funeral service for John H. Kitchens, Jr., 75, of Lawton, OK will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at University Church of Christ with Eric Sharum, minister, officiating.
Mr. Kitchens passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Broken Arrow, OK.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
John was born on Oct. 17, 1947, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to John H. Kitchens Sr. and Murrel O. (Baker) Kitchens. He grew up in Lawton all his life, attending Lincoln Elementary, Central Junior High and Lawton High School, graduating LHS in 1966. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. Member of the “L” Club, 3-year letterman in football, and participated in Senior Assembly.
Upon graduating, he was drafted in the United States Army where he served his country in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the military, Mr. Kitchens worked dispatch with the Lawton Police Department while attending Cameron University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. He worked over 40 years at MacArthur High School as a teacher and coach until retiring in 2015. During his time at MHS, Mr. Kitchens coached tennis, girls basketball, boys and girls golf, and was an assistant coach for football and softball.
After retirement, he continued coaching boys golf for several more years. His major accomplishments were 2001 5A State Champs in Golf, and two 5A State Championships in Softball. He was forever loved by his students and was considered one of their favorite teachers. He always remembered his students even years after they had graduated. Coach also worked at the Lawton Country Club and Fort Sill Golf Courses over the years with Johnny Wilson and Ernie Altic. He was associated with the Oklahoma Golf Association for over 20 years and served as Treasurer.
John married Robbin K. Henry on July 24, 1971. She passed away on Nov 29, 1988. He later married Linda J. Stewart on March 21, 1992. She passed away on April 20, 2015.
He is survived by his son, John H. Kitchens III of Edmond, OK and his children, Colton Kitchens, Katlyn Kitchens, & Zane Kitchens; his daughter and son in law, Kimberly & Jeff Russell, of Owasso, OK and their children, Dylan & Maddy Russell, Payton & Jaiden Russell, and Alyssa Russell; his son and daughter in law, Jason & Arletta Stewart, of Lawton, OK and their children, Jason & Courtney Stewart, Christopher & Rachael Stewart, Emery Stewart, and Ethan Stewart, and his daughter and son in law, Darcy & Noel Reeves, of Marlow, OK and their children, Kaleb Reeves, Kinsey & Trey Leu, Devin Stewart, Madison Reeves; seven great-grandchildren (with the 8th great-grandchild on the way); his siblings, Frances Kitchens Sorci, and husband, Joe, of Hollister, CA, James Kitchens, and wife Susan, of Washington, UT, and Jeffrey Kitchens, wife, Jillyn of Denver, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by many close friends including David Frost, Keith Jennings, Jim McCracken, Rick Baldridge and his weekly Wednesday night poker buddies.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fitch Cancer Center of SW Oklahoma in honor of his two beloved wives.