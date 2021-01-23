Funeral service for John H. Christ, 70, of Lawton will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Christ passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and at the cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Alex Christ and wife, Kimberly Secor Christ; his daughter, Monica Christ, his grandchildren, Tanner and fiance, Kendal Kephart, Anna, Gauge, and Beau; and great grandchildren, Austin, Arabella, and Avery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and two sisters.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.