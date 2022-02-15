John Glenn Butteris of Derby, KS passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
He was born to John and Kim (Asepermy) Butteris on Jan. 19, 1997 in Lawton. John Glenn was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He was also very proud of his Japanese heritage.
John Glenn graduated from Derby High School, where he was on varsity football team, in Derby, KS in May of 2015. He was enrolled at the Wichita State Technical College and on the pathway to Wichita State University to pursue his degree in physical therapy. He was a skilled laborer and carpenter.
John Glenn’s passion was working out, helping out his parents, riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and his beloved German Shepherd Heidi. He was beginning his walk with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his parents, John and Kim Butteris and his brother, Esai Daley Butteris, all of the home; his sisters: Jennifer Leigh Redbone and Karyleen Redbone-Salomon of Longmont, CO; his brother, Paul Butteris of Minnesota; his nieces: Brenna Michelle Brinkman, Aiyanna Renee Salomon, Tehya Salomon and his nephew Coy-a-dee Salomon, all of Longmont, CO; his nieces: Charlie and Kailani Butteris, nephew, Brantley Butteris, Minnesota; niece, Aubree Butteris; and nephews: Elijah and Malachi Butteris of Minnesota; his brother-in-law, David Salomon of Longmont, CO; his special grandson, Mateo Salomon-Mendoza of Longmont, CO; his grandmas: Mary Sapcut, Sharon Sapcut and Karen Koassechony of Apache, OK; his grandpa Richard Sapcut, of Yukon; his uncles: Baxter Asepermy, Daryll Asepermy and Stephen Asepermy of Apache; Mike Jones of Anadarko; his aunt, Tammy Asepermy of Apache; his aunts: Susan Dunshee of Wisconsin; and Jean Butteris of Hawaii; his uncles: Jerry Butteris of Thailand, and Darrin Butteris of Washington.
John Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Drew Butteris of Minnesota; his sister, Michelle Renee Redbone of Apache; his maternal grandparents: George and Barbara Asepermy, his paternal grandparents: Glenn Butteris and Kiyona Kiriwaki; his aunt, Melissa Asepermy and numerous grandparents.
A viewing is scheduled at the Comanche Nation Funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery in Apache under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.