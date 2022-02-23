Longtime Duncan resident, John Edward “Buddy” Campbell, passed away on Feb. 22, 2022 at the age of 96.
He was a remarkable man and a kind, devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His compassion, character and wonderful sense of humor truly will be missed by all who knew him.
Buddy was born to Logan and Mildred Campbell on Feb. 3, 1926, in Duncan at their home on Pecan Street. His older brother, Don, gave him the nickname “Buddy”, and he preferred that name for the rest of his life. He attended Emerson Elementary and Duncan Junior and Senior High Schools. He loved sports, and though he was small in stature, he lettered in football, basketball and track. In the ninth grade, he set the state record in the 50-yard dash for under 100 pounds, a record that still stands as the event was later discontinued. In high school, he was co-captain of the undefeated 1943 “mythical” state champion football team. After graduating in 1944, he immediately joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the Pacific aboard the USS George Middlemas as a signalman. Following the end of World War II, Buddy returned to Oklahoma and attended OU, where he joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity.
In January of 1948, he embarked on a 45-year career in men’s retail with the opening of Campbell’s of Duncan on Main Street. He was a true gentleman and treated all his customers with respect, counting them among his many friends. He married his high school sweetheart Virginia L. Sharp on June 25, 1948, and they shared 70 years of marriage prior to her death in 2019. Buddy was a devoted Duncan High School and University of Oklahoma sports fan. He was a member of the Duncan High School Sports Hall of Fame, Duncan Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 83 years, serving the church in many different roles during his lifetime. After retiring, he enjoyed working out faithfully at the Simmons Center, running 5K races, golfing and attending many of his grandchildren’s activities. “Bubby,” as his grandchildren called him, loved watching sports and movies on TV, often sharing a bowl of popcorn with whomever was watching with him.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Virginia and his brother, Don Campbell.
He is survived by his four children: Bob Campbell and wife Nancy of Denver, CO; Page Gray and husband Steve of Duncan; Shelley Beall and husband Robert of Colleyville, TX; and Jed Campbell and wife Carolyn of Duncan. Others include seven grandchildren: Melissa Gray Bishop and husband Michael; Allison Beall Chandler and husband Mark; Logan Beall and wife Megan; Claire Campbell; Sarah Campbell; Caroline Campbell; John Campbell and wife Alexis; six great-grandchildren: Felicity Chandler; Harrison Chandler; Robert Chandler; Maegan Bishop; Molly Bishop and Jameson Beall; one nephew, Mark Frensley; and three nieces: Carol Campbell; Marcia Frensley and Kris Carr.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 2300 Country Club Rd., Duncan, OK 73533; or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.