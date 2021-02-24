Funeral service for John Eduard Strauch will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Vee Morales of Lubbock, Texas officiating.
John Eduard Strauch, 67, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 in Lawton. John was born Aug. 11, 1953 in Mainz, Germany to John Edward and Anna Maria (Billotet) Strauch. John grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School. Following high school, John enlisted in the United States Army in 1972 and was honorably discharged in 1975. John served in Vietnam as a tank turret repairman and ordinance man earning the National Defense Service Medal and his Marksman M16 badge. He married Darlene King on Aug. 6, 1983 in Lawton. John held several jobs in Lawton, one of those being a worker at the A&W Root beer on Sheridan Road. He has served as a travel agent for American Eagle at the Lawton airport and a travel agent at Fort Sill for soldiers traveling. John was currently working at Wal-Mart in Lawton originally as a greeter and was more recognizable playing Santa Claus at Wal-Mart.
John enjoyed riding motorcycles, classic cars and street rods. He enjoyed going to Special Olympics, watching NASCAR and watching hummingbirds in his backyard. John loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his wife of the home, two daughters: Janet Callaway and husband Dewayne of Lawton and Darla Woods of Lawton; two grandchildren: Tyler Bauer and Cash Woods; one brother and one sister and his loyal dog, Miss P.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
