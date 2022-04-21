Funeral service for John Earl Meyer, will be at 10 a.m., at Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters. Viewing will be at Hart-Wyatt in Temple on Thursday from 1-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening.
John Earl Meyer was born to Charlie Augustus and Alice Emma (Haynes) Meyer on June 30, 1947 in rural Walters, and departed this life in Lawton, on April 18, 2022 at that age of 74 years, 9 months and 19 days.
John grew up in Temple, graduating from Temple High School in 1966. He then went to Muskogee and took classes on drafting, mechanics, and welding. On Dec. 24, 1968, John Married Cynthia Dianne Trahan and from this union four daughters were born. They made their life in Temple where John worked as an automotive mechanic for various places ultimately having his own mechanic and tire shop, Meyer Automotive, retiring in 2019.
John was a wonderful father and never missed an activity where his daughters were concerned. John was busy from sun up to sun down. If he wasn’t cheering on his daughters he was outside woodworking, tinkering on cars, drafting plans to engineer something awesome, or watching NASCAR! John had several race cars throughout the years which he referred to as ‘Hot Rods’. He enjoyed drag racing at the old Faxon drag strip on Saturday nights. His daughters were his biggest supporters as they shared many warm nights together watching drag racing and cheering for their dad!
John Earl also loved to go honky tonk dancing at the County Line. He could 2 step like no other and spin his partner round and round. He enjoyed many nights out with his daughters listening to music and dancing! John has eight grandkids and two great-grandkids which he thought the world off. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with them and he had an abundance of pictures of them displayed in his home. He loved being a Papa!
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Charlene Blum and Barbara Wann; and his brother, Kenneth Meyer.
Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law: Trisha Meyer Jackson of Wichita Falls, TX; Kari Meyer Medlinger of Holliday, TX; Gina Meyer Rathburn and Dowayne of Lawton; and Amanda Meyer Jerez and Guy of Lawton; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Bevelyin Meyer of Temple; a brother-in-law, Dick Wann of Walters; eight grandchildren: Megan Sorge and Tim; Emily Jackson; Landon Smith and Amanda; Chase Medlinger; Alicia Rathburn; Kacy Rathburn; Seth Jerez and Alivia Jerez; two great-grandchildren: Kynzi Smith, and Laedyn Smith and one on the way, Hallie Sorge; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.