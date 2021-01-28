John Earl Cramer, age 82, of Lawton passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
John was born at home, just outside the town of Prue, on July 9, 1938 to William O. (Bill) and Ida Florence (Morrison) Cramer. In his younger years he lived in rural Pawnee county. He and his parents later moved to Hominy, where he graduated from Hominy High School in 1956. In July 1958 he volunteered for the draft and began an eleven-year tour with the U.S. Army. He served twice in Vietnam during the war. In his journey with the U.S. Army, he was a Clerk in the operations office of the First Armored Division. He later attended Air Traffic Control School at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. He was honorably discharged in November 1969.
While in the army he won numerous medals and ribbons to include The Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and earned the Expert Firing Medal eleven times for the Pistol, M-1 Rifle, M-16 Riﬂe and twice with the ﬁfty caliber Machine Gun.
In 1970 he went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller in Wichita, KS, retiring in 1976. After that he worked in a steel mill in Lone Star, TX, Ceiba Gigey Fiberglass Pipe Mill in Burkburnett, TX, Southwestern Hospital as a computer operator, Southwestern Medical Center, as Assistant Office Manager, The Fort Sill Federal Credit Union in the computer department, and was a minister in the United Methodist Church, serving 13 years at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Lawton, and three years at The First United Methodist Church in Meeker, where he retired in 2004. He attended Course of Study School at St. Paul’s School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri, for several years. He was also an Ordained Minister in the Freewill Christian Church. For over three years he volunteered at St. John’s Baptist Church in Lawton. He also volunteered at The Cameron Campus Ministry for several years. He served as co-director of the Elks National Veterans Service Commission at the Oklahoma Veterans Center, Lawton. He attended Wichita State University and Kansas Newman College in Wichita Kansas. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lawton Lodge #1056, where he served as Chaplain, Secretary, Treasurer, Loyal Knight, Leading Knight and Exalted Ruler, and later transferred to the Elks Lodge in Chickasha. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge where he served as Chaplain in Meeker, Lodge 479 and Lawton Lodge #183.
He is survived by his wife, Viola Cramer, of the home; two children: Alicia, and Johnny, of Cleveland; two stepdaughters: Patty Torres of Norman; and Tammy Sims of Lawton; one stepson, Tommy Sims of Lawton; and Ryan Sims, a grandson who was like a son of Lawton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a step-grandchild and a step great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews, one great great great-niece and other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Maxine McCoy of Omaha, Texas; one brother; three sisters; ﬁfteen half brothers and sisters; one stepson and two step-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in John’s name to the American Cancer Society, The Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Funeral services for John Cramer will be on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
