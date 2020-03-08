Funeral Mass for John E. Donohue, COL (Ret.), 90 of Lawton will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with FR Vuong “Vic” Luong, officiating.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
COL (Ret.) Donohue passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Lawton.
Viewing will be at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home and there will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel.
John was born on February 22, 1930 in New York, New York to John Patrick and Catherine Donohue. He married Dolores Guinta (Donohue) in Garfield, N.J. on December 23, 1950. Together they had six wonderful children (John, Michael, James, Theresa, Mary, and William).
He joined the Army in 1947. Within eight years John had served in the Korean Conflict and progressed from a Private to Master Sergeant and was selected for Officer candidate School at Fort in 1954. During his career as an officer, he also served in the Vietnam (1968) Conflict, held multiple battery command positions, battalions, and group. He culminated his career as the deputy commander U.S. Test and Evaluation Command (TECOM); retiring Jan 1985. He has numerous awards and decorations to include the Distinguished Service Medal, the highest honor accorded to service members during peacetime. He is a member of the Artillery Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife Dolores, his sons and their wives; his daughters and their husbands; 17 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren. His sisters: Catherine Giordano of Florida and Mary Ann Poris of New Jersey. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Timothy Donohue, and sister Eileen Hurley (Donohue).