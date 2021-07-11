Funeral service for John E. Cameron will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with full military honors will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
John E. Cameron, 89, Lawton, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 in Burkburnett, Texas. He was born March 4, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa to James Anthony and Gladys Helen (Armel) Cameron. He was a 1950 graduate of East High School in Des Moines and a 1959 graduate of the University of Hawaii with a degree in business. He was a varsity member of the 1955 Hawaii football team when they recorded one of the biggest upsets in school history with a 6-0 win at Nebraska on Sept. 17, 1955. Ten months earlier, Nebraska had romped over the Rainbows 50-0 at Honolulu stadium. Revenge was sweet. John entered the US Navy in May of 1951, serving until June of 1955. He continued his service to his country by enlisting in the US Naval Reserve, retiring in March of 1992. He embarked on his career with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company at the Des Moines, Iowa distribution center in 1960. He moved to the Topeka plant in 1964. In 1979, John helped open Goodyear Lawton as a cost accounting manager, retiring in 2000. After his retirement, he embarked on his second career, golfing with his best friend Cliff Wolfe. In 1960 he married Phyllis Kennedy in Iowa. She preceded him in death along with his parents, a brother Ronald and a sister Bonnie Hull.
John is survived by two sons and their spouses, Kevan and Elise Cameron of Severance, Colorado, John and Meredith Cameron of Burkburnett, Texas, a daughter and her spouse, Lori and Bruce Lovett of Rincon, Georgia; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him more than he could ever realize.
