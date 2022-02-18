Funeral for John Dettman, 64, Lawton, will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Mr. Dettman died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Interment: Fort Sill National Cemetery

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

