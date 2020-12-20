John D. Tregilgus Jr., age 69 of Lawton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. He passed away peacefully in the presence of his two daughters by his side.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
John was born on April 22, 1951 in Lawton, to John D. Sr. and Mary Sue (Gifford) Tregilgus, where he was raised until he left to pursue his baseball dreams. John excelled at the game of baseball and he loved the competition of the game. He was signed by legendary scout, Hershel Martin of the New York Mets as shortstop. He joined the organization in 1969 by signing his professional contract at age 18 from Lawton High School. His contract included a bonus and a four-year college education. Coach Ron Hartline turned Mr. Hershel Martin onto the young, exceptionally talented Tregilgus and the rest became history. He had many accomplishments; one being named to the All-State Team.
He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in education at Cameron University and Master’s Degree in educational administration at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. John had the ability as a former teacher, coach, and principal, to connect with his students and fellow teachers in ways that influenced their lives. He used his innate ability to motivate, encourage, and impact the lives of all his students. John had a tenacious spirit and a keen sense of humor with an avid love for golfing, fishing, OU football, and coin collecting.
He will be missed by his loving family; however, we will continue to find comfort through his examples of friendship, love, laughter and faith. In his final hours he stated...” I’m ready for my next adventure!”
John is survived by his two daughters: Nicole Harrison and Tara Turner (Shawn), and grandchildren: Skyler and Cody Harrison; Ethan and Grayson Turner all of Virginia; his brother Jerry Hume (Joyce) of Maine and numerous family members.
A special thanks to his dear friend, John Kitchens, Dr. Brent Smith, Dr. Pamela Duguid, and Dr. Richard Brittingham, The Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, and nurses at Comanche Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org and the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
