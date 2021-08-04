Funeral services for John Cremer, 81, of Elgin, will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Elgin. Burial will follow at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery. Services are being handled by the Fletcher Funeral Home.
On Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, John Cremer, loving husband, father, grandfather and all around wonderful human being, passed away at the age of 81.
John was born on May 4, 1940 in Okmulgee, to Clifford and Frances (Coffin) Cremer. The family returned to Elgin and he graduated from Elgin High School in 1958.
He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Bad Aibling, Germany where he met and married his loving wife, Annemarie. After returning to Oklahoma, he worked several jobs until 1988 when he went to work at the Comanche County Health Department where he worked for 32 years. John and Annemarie married Jan. 12, 1964 and raised two sons: John (Charlie) and Quinn, and two daughters: Karen and Christina (Tina). John had a passion for giving. He also loved a bargain. We all have sandals we will never wear that he found for “a steal.” He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, as well as his kind and compassionate spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Frances, his brother, Charlie, his daughter, Tina, and his adopted grandson, Colt Cowin.
John is survived by his wife, Annemarie of the home;his children: John (Charlie) and Angie Cremer of Chickasha; Quinn and Lisa Cremer of Elgin; Karen and Jack Hilliard of Fort Worth. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Katrina and Julian Scott of Lawton; Audrey Gardner and Matthew Fennell of Lawton; Eric Hilliard of Fort Worth; Aiden Cremer and Kyrene Cremer of Elgin; Kanaan Cremer and Jonah Cremer of Chickasha; his great-granddaughters: Gracie Gardner and Kaizlyn Scott both of Lawton; his brother, Quinn and Gloria Cremer of Los Alamos, NM; his sister, Susie and Harry Brown of Monett, MO; and his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his adopted grandchildren: Kelsey, Chizum and Ty Hale and adopted great-grandson, Zane Hale.
Instead of flowers, John requested that donations be made to the Elgin Community Food Pantry located at Elgin First United Methodist Church, 604 G Street, Elgin, OK 73538. Make checks payable to Elgin UMC in care of Coordinator Anita Brockwell (580) 591-6615.
