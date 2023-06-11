John C. Johnson Jr. passed away at the age of 64 at his home in Norman on May 30, 2023 after a long battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma.

John was born Sept. 24, 1958 in Clarksville Tennessee to John C. and Carol Johnson. John’s father was in the military and the family lived in various parts of the world, including Germany where John’s younger sister, Laura was born. The family settled in Lawton in 1967. John attended school in Colorado Springs, Lawton and Geronimo. He loved studying, especially science and considered learning a lifelong process. He tried to stay as current as possible.

