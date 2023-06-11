John C. Johnson Jr. passed away at the age of 64 at his home in Norman on May 30, 2023 after a long battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma.
John was born Sept. 24, 1958 in Clarksville Tennessee to John C. and Carol Johnson. John’s father was in the military and the family lived in various parts of the world, including Germany where John’s younger sister, Laura was born. The family settled in Lawton in 1967. John attended school in Colorado Springs, Lawton and Geronimo. He loved studying, especially science and considered learning a lifelong process. He tried to stay as current as possible.
After school, John lived in several areas of the state and worked in a variety of jobs, usually involving electronics. He returned to Lawton and married Tina. They had their son, John “Michael” Johnson. John went to work for Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District, where he stayed for several years. He continued to study computer science. He found a job at Sirius Systems Group, a communication company who provided services in the Lawton area in the field of Internet Products & Services.
When Michael graduated from HS. John and his wife separated/divorced and John moved to Norman. He went to work at JDMccarty Center, a children’s Hospital. He was in information technology and security. He became the director of the Department. He was there seven to eight years and made many friends during that time. He also met and married Saundra while there. Together they had, two dogs, “Flea” and “Tick”, a cat named “Kattu” and one named “Romy”. He enjoyed and laughed about the “little family”.
In February 2013 he went to work at Western Farmers Electric Co-op in Anadarko. His dream job. He was a “Senior Security Information Analyst”. He loved it. He had so many common interests with those he worked with especially Trea and Mike. The company opened an office in Moore and he enjoyed the short drive for a while before the pandemic. He worked at home through COVID and beyond due to his medical fragility. This help him stay engaged and undoubtedly extended his life.
John leaves behind his wife Saundra; his sister Laura, who lives in Arizona and his son Michael. Michael and his fiancee Kirsten have two girls and a new baby boy expected in October. John just found out the baby is a boy and he was so excited about being a grandpa. He also proudly said “the family will continue. “
John did not want a funeral or service. He was however very interested in events in the world including the war in Ukraine. He spent his spare time reading, researching and supporting this war effort any way he could. There were a couple of foundations he liked “Doctors without Borders” https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org and “World Central Kitchen” https://my.care.org. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to these or any other foundations to aid in this important effort.