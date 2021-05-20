John Morton was born in Decatur, Texas Feb. 26, 1947. His parents, Harold and Ann Morton were on their way back to Oklahoma from south Texas and had to make a stop at Rogers Hospital for John’s birth.
Being a military brat, John moved several times during his childhood. He lived in the Philippines until the Korean War broke out and his family was evacuated to the United States. Then lived at Fort Sill until 1954 when his dad was sent to Germany for three years. Next the family was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, then back to Fort Sill, then to Killeen Texas. John, his siblings and his mother lived in Sherman, Texas while his dad did a year and a half stint in Korea. John and family then moved back to Lawton where they lived until his dad retired.
John graduated from Lawton High School in 1965 then went to Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he got his degree in Commercial Art. He spent the summer between his junior and senior year with one of his professors, traveling and painting landscapes.
John lived in Fort Worth, Texas a number of years where he owned and operated a landscape design company until his retirement and move back to Lawton to be near family. Any time the family got together they had tales to tell and there was always lots of laughter and an occasional poker game.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ernest and Cynthia Morton of Hollister and Oren and Ruby Burke of Sherman Texas, his parents, Harold and Ann Morton of Lawton.
John is survived by children: Carrie and Ryan Morton, of Colorado; sisters: Cyndie Smith and husband Nub of Altus; Dee Walker and husband Don of Dadeville Alabama; and brothers: Bob Morton of Albuquerque New Mexico and Marshal Morton and wife Jan, of York, Pennsylvania. Plus a host of friends and other family members.
The family is planning a private celebration of John’s life sometime this summer and will scatter his ashes in one of his favorite places.