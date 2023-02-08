John Bruce Eutsler of Hodgen, was born Feb. 13, 1940 in Stone County, Missouri to Walter Gerald and Emma Lucille (Boyd) Eutsler and passed away Jan. 23, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 82.

He is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Leann Eutsler-McQuaide, and Rita Mary Eutsler; two grandchildren: Krystal Dallas-Ross and husband TJ, and Kari Dallas; three great-grandchildren: Sydney and Easton Ross, and Austin Davis; two brothers: Walter Gerald Eutsler, Jr. and Richard Lewis Eutsler; special people: Phillip Davis; Dale and Renea Davis and “Meme” and numerous other loved ones and a host of friends.

