John Bruce Eutsler of Hodgen, was born Feb. 13, 1940 in Stone County, Missouri to Walter Gerald and Emma Lucille (Boyd) Eutsler and passed away Jan. 23, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 82.
He is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Leann Eutsler-McQuaide, and Rita Mary Eutsler; two grandchildren: Krystal Dallas-Ross and husband TJ, and Kari Dallas; three great-grandchildren: Sydney and Easton Ross, and Austin Davis; two brothers: Walter Gerald Eutsler, Jr. and Richard Lewis Eutsler; special people: Phillip Davis; Dale and Renea Davis and “Meme” and numerous other loved ones and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Gerald and Emma Lucille Eutsler; his first wife, Patricia Ann (Sheehan) Eutsler; and his second wife, Gretchen Ann Eutsler.
He was a longtime resident of the area. Bruce was a retired Major and veteran in the United States Army, where he served his country for 20 plus years. He served three tours in Vietnam. Bruce was also a professional horseshoer for 30 plus years. He served for 10 plus years as a volunteer firefighter for the Post Mountain Fire Department. Bruce loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by everyone who loved and knew him.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in honor of Bruce to the Oklahoma Equestrian Trail Riders Association, 6608 N Western Ave., PMB 220, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.