Funeral service for John B. McAlister will be 12:00 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Ft. Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.
John Billy McAlister was born January 4, 1930 in Reed, Oklahoma to Walter L. and Georgie I. McAlister. In January 1949 he joined the National Guard and served in the 45th Infantry. In September 1950 he was sent to Korea with the United States Army. John married Rugenia A. Vivar on February 21, 1953 and they spent over 66 years together. Through his military career he received the Korean Service Medal, Bronze Star, Army Occupation Medal and the United Nations Medal. John was a true outdoorsman he loved hunting, fishing and gardening.
John McAlister passed away February 20, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgie McAlister; his sisters, Wanda Jones, Vada McAlister and Tootie Boyd; his brother, Mike McAlister; his daughter in law, Deanna McAlister; his grandson, Gary W. McAlister and his nephew, Patrick McAlister. John is survived by his wife, Rugenia McAlister of Lawton, Ok; his Sons, Gary and Cindy McAlister of Lawton, Ok and Johnny McAlister of Okmulgee, Ok; his brother, Pat and Nancy McAlister of Frederick, Ok; his sister, Patricia and Ben Ferguson of Mangum, Ok; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.