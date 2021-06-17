John Armstrong Beckman passed away on his 64th birthday, May 25, 2021.
John’s great passions in life were his family, history, books, football and his faith.
He was a registrar at the Fort Sill Museum for 27 years, and a professor of history at Cameron University.
John is survived by his wife, Bamah; his daughters: Tabitha (Krithi) and Aubree; his father, Lud, (Neva); his brother, Steve (Kathleen), and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
He joins his mother Marjorie in heaven.
John’s life will be honored on June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton.
In lieu of flowers, gifts are welcome in memory of John to the Cameron University Foundation, 2800 West Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 for a history scholarship.
There will also be the John Beckman senior scholarship trust fund at Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D Avenue, Lawton, OK, 73501. John’s passion for learning will support future students. We also encourage people to donate to your local animal shelter, or to take the time to donate life-saving blood or plasma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.