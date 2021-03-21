Word has been received that John Albert Daugherty, age 46, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. John was born March 5, 1974, in Lawton. John’s education began at Ulm American Elementary School in Neu Ulm, Germany. Upon returning to Lawton, he graduated class of ‘92 from Eisenhower High School. John received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Oklahoma in 1992. John worked at Southwestern Medical Center and Comanche County Medical center in the ER before getting his Master’s Degree as a Nurse Practitioner from Midwestern State University in 2011.
John was preceded in death by his father, James Daugherty.
John is survived by his mother, Linda Daugherty of Lawton; his daughters: Myka and Reese Daugherty; his step-daughter, Auguste Viers, and his wife Amber Daugherty of Poncha Springs, CO. John is also survived by his sisters: Cathy Daugherty of Lawton and Karen (Glen) George and his niece Rose George and his nephews Jack and Sean George of Portland, OR. He will be missed by his loved puppy Loki.
John and his family moved to Salida, CO, in 2015. He worked at the Buena Vista Health Clinic as a Nurse Practitioner. John enjoyed hiking, fishing, being a nurse, being a father, and the Las Vegas Raiders!
John’s memorial service was held on March 13, 2021, in Salida, CO. A link to the video of the service is posted on John’s Facebook Page.