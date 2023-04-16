It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Johannah Cargill Brown, aged 81, on March 1, 2023. Johannah passed peacefully in Muskegon, Michigan, surrounded by love, after battling cancer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Johannah is survived by her brothers James Cargill and his wife Donna of Cache, Oklahoma, and John Cargill and his wife Patti of Lawton, Oklahoma. Johannah left behind her three children, son Wade Riley and his wife Melanie, of Atlanta, Georgia, and their daughter Hannah. Daughter Shannon Shier and her husband Adam, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and her son Connor Gibbons. And her son Daniel Riley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and his daughter Evher Riley. She is preceded in death by her parents James Cargill and Billy Grace Cargill and her husband Ronald Brown, who she will be buried with.

Recommended for you