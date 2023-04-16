It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Johannah Cargill Brown, aged 81, on March 1, 2023. Johannah passed peacefully in Muskegon, Michigan, surrounded by love, after battling cancer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Johannah is survived by her brothers James Cargill and his wife Donna of Cache, Oklahoma, and John Cargill and his wife Patti of Lawton, Oklahoma. Johannah left behind her three children, son Wade Riley and his wife Melanie, of Atlanta, Georgia, and their daughter Hannah. Daughter Shannon Shier and her husband Adam, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and her son Connor Gibbons. And her son Daniel Riley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and his daughter Evher Riley. She is preceded in death by her parents James Cargill and Billy Grace Cargill and her husband Ronald Brown, who she will be buried with.
Johannah was a graduate of Lawton High School in 1959 and attended the University of Oklahoma, where she earned a BA in Art History and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. After graduation, she taught art classes at a local high school in Oklahoma City, where she started a family with her first husband, Jake Riley. She loved her children above all else and cherished the time she spent traveling with them. She moved to Texas with her family and returned to Lawton in 1981.
After returning to Oklahoma, Johannah began her career with Comanche Co. Child Support division, which was later taken over by the State of Oklahoma. She retired from the State in 2005, and she and her husband Ron enjoyed long drives to their favorite destinations around the United States.
Johannah had many passions and interests, one of which was East Asian antiquities, which she displayed throughout her home. She also loved reading and was known to absorb books in one sitting! She enjoyed teaching beading classes and sharing her admiration for Native American culture and art. She was also an exceptional cook, inspiring her son and grandson to pursue careers in the culinary arts.
Johannah will be missed for her kind heart, her infectious smile and laugh, and her unwavering love for her family and friends.
A private service will be held for family and close friends to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research in her honor.
Rest in peace, Johannah. You will never be forgotten.