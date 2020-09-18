Johanna Walburga (Stadler) Emanuel was born March 2, 1937 in Ingolstadt, Germany the daughter of Eduard and Walburga (Stillinger) Stadler. She went to her Heavenly reunion on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 83.
Johanna was raised in Germany. She met Eldon Cecil Emanuel while he was serving in the military overseas and they were married in Germany on July 11, 1956. They were stationed in Lawton Ok in 1967 and lived there many years until they moved to Oklahoma City to be near their daughter. Eldon preceded her in death on August 1, 2018 after being married 62 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Ursula Britt and her husband, Fred of Oklahoma City; her sons, David Emanuel and his wife Julie of Tulsa and Richard Emanuel and his wife, DuAnn of Cheyenne, WY; her five grandchildren, Elysabeth Britt, Andy Britt, Jennifer Wilson, Jacob Emanuel and Jillian Emanuel; her great grandchildren, Kaylee Britt, Hayden Britt, Izabella Britt, Ethan Britt, Jackson Emanuel, Audrianna Britt, Hunter Wilson and Bellamy Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20th, at Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 21 at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. www.woundedwarriorproject.org