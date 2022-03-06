Joey Dale DeVaughan Mar 6, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joey Dale DeVaughan passed away Feb. 27, 2022 in Lawton.Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Rainy Mountain Cemetery in Mt. View, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists