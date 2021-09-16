Funeral service for Joey Bray, 40, of Apache, will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Elgin Funeral Home Chapel with longtime family friend, Mike Keahbone, officiating. Burial will follow at the Mill Creek Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Bray passed away Sunday Sept. 12, 2021, at his home in Apache, at the age of 40.
Joey Dean Bray was born Nov. 4,1980 in Lawton, to Rickey and Germaine (Sing) Bray. He attended Elgin Public Schools for elementary and middle school then went to Marlow High School while living with his aunt and uncle, Mike and Patti Bray. He enjoyed playing sports, spending his summers working in the hayfields for the McCrackens, and spending time in his favorite place, Pennington Creek, with his grandparents, Bill and Wanda Bray, and his cousins. He loved to fish and hunt, often with his Papa Frank and his cousin Drift’n. Mike and Patti taught him to water and snow ski and he loved doing both with them and his cousin Cody and his brother Shane. His true passion was anything that went fast whether that be 4 wheelers, motorcycles, or razors. If it had wheels, he had to find out how fast it could go. He loved camping and he doted on his three boys, spending as much time with them as possible. Joey could do anything, he painted with his father Rickey, uncle Mike, and cousin Cody for years. He did spray foam insulation, spent time in the oilfield as a derrick hand with Cactus Drilling before later becoming a heavy equipment operator laying fiber optic cable all over the country.
He is survived by his mother, Germaine Bray; father and stepmother: Rickey and Becky Bray; brother, Shane Harris; sister, Briana Harris and her husband Timothy; three sons: Logan Dean; Ryder Dean; and Raecyn Rowdy Bill; niece, Reese Braelyn Harris; ex-wife, Ashley Ann; cousins: Summer; Nick; Drift’n; Stephen; Dani; Cody; Clinton; Cheri; Cody; Shelby; Honny; and Sonny; and many aunts, uncles, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Bill and Wanda Bray and his maternal grandparents: Frank and Rita Sing.
