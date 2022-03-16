Joey Laurenzana was born on March 4, 1968, in Dallas, Texas. On March 13, 2022, at mid-morning he went to be with his Lord and Savior. This happened suddenly. His death was not COVID-related.
Joey graduated from a private school located in Irving, Texas in 1987. In 2003, he attended American Truck Driving school in Lawton.
Joey started “turning wrenches” at his Uncle Ramon Laurenzana’s auto repair shop located at Richards Spur at the early age of 11 years. Eventually, he built his own repair shop located in Elgin where he continued his mechanical expertise. He remained active within the mechanical field throughout the years.
Joey married the ONE love of his life, Denise Renee Geer on May 5, 1988, in Grand Prairie, Texas. They were blessed with two impressive boys, Danny, and Jonathan.
Joey was also known as an active singer and a strong Straight dancer within the powwow circuit.
Joey proved to be one courageous, exceptional Native individual. He was confined to a wheelchair, however, he never allowed that to hinder his mechanical abilities. He had a fondness for classic cars and an appetite for auto repair.
Joey genuinely enjoyed assisting his Native community with their vehicle repairs. There was numerous times Joey went above and beyond to help repair vehicles without receiving any type of compensation for his labor, believing God would bless him abundantly! He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Joey is preceded in death by his father, James Milton Johnson; uncles: Tommy Johnson, Arza Tieyah, Raymond Laurenzana and Chester Tieyah; grandparents, Tim and Julia Tieyah.
Joey leaves his wife, Denise Laurenzana of the home; sons: Danny and Jonathan; grandson, Devon Laurenzana; mother, Jewell Tieyah Laurenzana; brother, David Velasquez; sister, Diane Velasquez Han; aunts: Fern Laurenzana, JoAnn Lambert, Valores Stroup, Marilyn Laurenzana Nestell; uncles: Cobb Laurenzana, George Laurenzana, Timothy Tieyah Laurenzana, Thomas and Bert Laurenzana. Many, many relatives, friends and special powwow friends.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday March 16, 2022 at Watchetaker Hall with Tina Baker officiating.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.