Funeral Mass for Joel Leslie Glasgow, 52, Ada, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Walters, Rev. John Paul Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at the Walters Cemetery.
Wake Service with Rosary at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m., prior to the Funeral Mass on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
Mr. Glasgow passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Ada.
Joel was born July 21, 1969, in Lawton, to Randy Glasgow and Mary Flanagan Glasgow. He lived in Walters as a young child, and the family moved to Lawton, where he began school in the mentally challenged class. He completed elementary at Douglas, he completed junior high at Tomlinson Jr. High and high school at Eisenhower High School in 1985. He enjoyed participating in the area and state Special Olympics every year he was in school, earning many medals in track and baseball.
He moved to McCall’s Chapel School in 1985 and has been a resident there since then. Joel worked in the workshop located at the school and made many lifelong friends while at the school. He also enjoyed listening to his many collected CD’s during his personal time at his residential cottage. He enjoyed being able to come home on weekends and holidays and cherished being with family and being able to see his extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins as well. He considered his cottage at the school his home, and was always ready to get back home to his friends at McCall’s. Joel was a very sociable person and knew every person by name and always had a smile and friendly hello for everyone he met. He will be remembered and missed by his many friends at McCall’s. a Memorial Service will be held at the school at a later date, so all of his friends and supervisors can remember their special memories and be able to say goodbye to their special friend.
He is survived by his mother, Mary of Walters; a sister, Stephanie Glasgow Carr; his brother-in-law, Shawn Carr; 2 nieces: Brooke and Brittany Carr all of Yukon; his grandmother, Lois Glasgow of Temple; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Randy L. Glasgow; his niece, Lisa Marie Carr; his grandfathers: Lindel Glasgow and Funston Flanagan; and grandmother, Frances Flanagan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to McCall’s Chapel School, 13546 CR 3600, Ada, OK 74820 (include Joel’s name) or to the American Heart Association.