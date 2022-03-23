Joe Parmley passed away March 16, 2022, at the age of 78, surrounded by family at his country home near Caddo and Durant in Bryan County.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at First United Methodist Church, Durant, with Dr. John Breon officiating.

Please go to the funeral home website or Facebook page for a full obituary. www.holmescoffeymurray.com

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home, 121 North 5th Street, Durant, Oklahoma 74701

Recommended for you