Joe Parmley Mar 23, 2022 6 hrs ago

Joe Parmley passed away March 16, 2022, at the age of 78, surrounded by family at his country home near Caddo and Durant in Bryan County.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at First United Methodist Church, Durant, with Dr. John Breon officiating.Please go to the funeral home website or Facebook page for a full obituary. www.holmescoffeymurray.comServices are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home, 121 North 5th Street, Durant, Oklahoma 74701