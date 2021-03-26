Funeral service for Joe M. Rough will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Eppler officiating.
Burial with military honors and Masonic Rites will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Joe M. Rough, age 74, of Lawton, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:41p.m. peacefully in his home. He was born July 10, 1946 in Modesto, California to Marlan P. and Leota C. Rough who reside in Heaven with Jesus. Joe moved to Lawton in 2000 with his mother, Leota. Both were devout Christians. He was a member of Masonic Lodges 183 and 548 in Lawton and was a KCCH Scottish Rite Mason. Joe loved fishing, hunting and being with his brother Masons.
Joe served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and was a proud veteran. After the Navy, he attended colleges in California. He later became a marketing sales representative and a manager of Winchell’s Donuts.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Terry Thomas, California; a son, Joey Rough, Nebraska; a sister and her husband, Kathy and Lee Gunter, Washington; one nephew and his wife, Justin and Krystal Hockett; one great niece, Mariann Hockett and two great nephews: Blaine and Jayden Hockett, Lawton.
