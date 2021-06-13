Joe Harold Nichols of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away June 5, 2021 at the age of 82 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born Jan. 9, 1939 in Simpson County, Mississippi, Joe was the second of eight children born to Clyde and Mildred Nichols. He spent most of his childhood in the town of Magee, Mississippi, a town beloved by Joe his entire life. Ordered to active duty in the U.S. Army on Nov. 19, 1959, Joe served his country honorably and without hesitation. During his years of service, Joe earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Service Stars, the Bronze Star Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, just to name a few. At Fort Sill, and humble in his service to his beloved country, Joe was honorably discharged on April 30, 1982 as a Master Sergeant. After his retirement, Joe found his specialty in the plumbing, heating and air business and served his Lawton/Ft. Sill community for many years after opening his own business--Nichols Plumbing, Heating, and Air, where you would always “Get Your Nickel’s Worth!” Joe belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was actively engaged in church service for many years. He looked for opportunities to humbly and quietly serve others and His Savior. Joe was a man of great faith in God and relied on his Savior for direction in his humble, yet honorable, life. Joe, with the sparkling blue eyes, quick wit, and slow Southern drawl was a cherished and devoted husband, father, brother, and friend and “Papa Joe” to all those who loved him best.
Joe is survived by his children: Joe Harold Nichols Jr. of Kingwood, Texas; Tim and Theresa Nichols of Kingwood, Texas; Gina Signorelli of Tulsa; Lance and Tiffany Hatch, and Tahney Sommer of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren: Heather and Ben Cruz; Christina Hamilton; Joy Nichols; Luke and Ashley Sommer; Jeff and Mackenzie Greene; Chandler Hatch; London Hatch; Spencer Hatch; Mia Hatch; Brooke Grimes, and Amber Grimes, and his great-grandchildren: Penelope Hamilton; Caleb Cruz; and Adriana Cruz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mildred Nichols, wife, Sue Nichols in 2010, and wife Carolyn Nichols in 2020.
Under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, Joe’s funeral services will be held in Lawton, on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at 9 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7002 SW Drakestone Blvd. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations to the Missionary or Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or to the charity of your choice.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddlewston.com