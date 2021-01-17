Funeral service for retired First Sgt. Joe H. Millsap will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Harley Davidson, minister, Western Hills Church of Christ, officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Retired First Sgt. Joe H. Millsap died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the age of 78. He was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Mulberry, Arkansas, to Ralph Howard and Lucy Edith Millsap. He grew up in Arkansas where he also graduated high school. He married Mary L. Hoyle on Jan. 19, 1963, in Heavener, Oklahoma.
Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army and retired from the military on Dec. 31, 1983, after 24 years of service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war. Following his retirement, he worked as a salesman for A&G Auto Sales.
He was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Lawton Lodge #183 and had served as lodge chaplain. Additionally, he was a member of the Scottish Rite and a Sojourner where he served as past president. He loved to fish.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Wanda Millsap-Teel and Dale, Elgin, Oklahoma; his son, Michael Millsap, Lawton, Oklahoma; grandson, Matthew Teel, Elgin; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie Lee and Terri Millsap and Jimmy Dale and Eva Millsap; two step grandsons and their spouses, Ryan and Macy Teel and Weslie and Dannii Teel; step granddaughter, Shea Teel; two step great granddaughters, Serinna and Avonnya Teel; and a bonus grandson, Bradley Robinson.
His parents and two sisters, Sue Smithers and Linda Peters, preceded him in death.
