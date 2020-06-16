Funeral services with military honors for Joe Guerrero, 96, of Lawton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel in Lawton, Oklahoma. The Reverend Michael Franklin, pastor of Rye Hill Baptist Church of Fort Smith, Arkansas, will officiate.
Mr. Guerrero passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Lawton.
Following services, burial will be at Memory Lane Cemetery in Anadarko, Oklahoma.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Joe Guerrero was born November 26, 1923 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Jose and Patricia Elias Guerrero. He married Grace Torres on July 13, 1949, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Joe was employed by Fort Sill Civil Service until his retirement in 1986.
Survivors include a son, Steven P., and daughter-in-law, Tina Guerrero, of Lawton, two grandsons, Steven P. Guerrero Jr., and Tim Seymour, both of Norman, a great-grandson, Steven P. Guerrero III, of Moore, a brother, Henry Guerrero and a sister, Maggie Guerrero, both of Denver Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Grace Torres Guerrero, his parents, Jose and Patricia Elias Guerrero, three brothers, Manual Guerrero, Cruz Guerrero, Vincent Guerrero, and a sister, Susie Guerrero Ayala.
Joe was proud of bowling a perfect game in 1961, the first sanctioned 300 game in Oklahoma. Joe was especially proud of his Military service with the United States Army during World War II. He landed on Normandy Beach on D-Day June 6, 1944 and participated in the Battle of Brest, France, and was under the command of General George S. Patton during the Battle of the Bulge. In 2018 Joe was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his participation in the Normandy invasion and his service to the people of France.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.