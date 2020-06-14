Funeral service for Joe Guerrero will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Franklin pastor of Rye Hill Baptist Church, Fort Smith, Arkansas officiating.
Burial will follow in Memory Lane Cemetery in Anadarko.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Joe Guerrero, age 96, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Lawton.
