A celebration of life for Joe Farley will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at RHR Arena Cowboy Church (Large, heated arena), 7323 NW Wolf Rd, Lawton, OK 73507.
Mr. Farley was born Dec. 1, 1943 and passed away Oct. 27, 2020.
