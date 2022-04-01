Joe Edward Browning, 84, died the March 29, 2022 after a battle with Cancer.
Mr. Browning was born on March 20, 1938 in Winnsboro, Texas to Perry Browning and Myrtle Powell. Joe spent his childhood helping out on the family ranch with the company of his sister and many cousins. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and served two tours in the Vietnam War. He had a love for his country that was unmatched. At the age of 40, he retired from the Army and settled down in Lawton, where he owned several successful businesses. Joe lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; whether it be fishing and hunting or catching up with friends at his favorite Diner.
Joe is survived by his two sons: Travis and Cliff and wife Juana; four grandchildren: Justin, Calvin, Crystal and Shannon and a great-grandson Luke.
He will be greeted in Heaven by his son, Perry and grandson, Keith.
Public viewing will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with family present to receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at People’s Cooperative Funeral Home located at 1400 W. Main in Lone Wolf.
Graveside services will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, 2 p.m. at the Indiahoma Cemetery located in Indiahoma. The U.S. Army Honor Guard will perform Graveside Rites.