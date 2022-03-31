Celebration of Life for former Tillman County resident, Joe Ed Kinder age 79, of Lawton, will be at 10:30 a.m, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 W. Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, with Granville Clapp and Wes Kinder officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mr. Kinder passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Lawton.
Joe Ed Kinder was born Oct. 19, 1942, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to John Madison and Jennie Dale (Comer) Kinder. He attended Chattanooga Public Schools, graduating from Chattanooga High School in 1960. On June 3, 1961, he and Jo Ann Cotney were united in marriage in Lawton. Joe Ed farmed and ranched in Tillman and Comanche Counties his entire life. He served as mayor of the town of Chattanooga for several years. He served on the board for the American Farmers and Ranchers; as well as the Tillman County Rural Water District #1. Joe Ed was a four time Cowboy Polo World Champion. He and Jo Ann enjoyed traveling and had traveled extensively in the United States as well as abroad. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chattanooga.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jo Ann Kinder of the home; one daughter, Kim Hewett and her husband Ed of Lawton; one sister, Joy Beth Kinder of Frederick; 10 grandchildren: Will Cassidy and his wife Stephanie; Kindra Woodall and her husband Shea; Jade Stone and her husband Tyler; Koal Kinder; Kemp Kinder; Masa Kinder; Ally Runyan; Jamison Hewett and his wife Jennifer; Elizabeth Bullard and her husband Justin, and Olivia Edgerton and her husband Jacob; 12 great-grandchildren: Caroline, Ava, Sadie, Rhett, Lane, Benjamin, Phillip, Caden, Brycen, Gracyn. Brennan, and Bowie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jennie Kinder; one son, Kenton Kinder; and his siblings: Mary Helen Kinder, Nellie Ruth Barker and John Dale Kinder
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tillman County Historical Society or the Tillman County Food Bank in memory of Joe Ed Kinder.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday evening, April 1, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick.