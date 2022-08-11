Funeral service for Joe Dean Ussery Sr. will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Cameron Baptist Church fellowship center with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Heaven’s gate opened and Jesus received Joe Dean Ussery Sr. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Joe was born on Feb. 10, 1934, in Rush Springs. He grew up on a farm during his youth, but moved to Chickasha, during his teenage years, where he attended Chickasha junior and senior high schools.
He started working as a teenager at Fowler’s Grocery and met the love of his life, Billie Gayle. They were married in Chickasha on June 3, 1952. They soon moved to Duncan, where Joe was manager of Safeway Grocery, and after the birth of his son, Joe Jr. and his daughter, Sherry Gaskins they established their permanent home in Lawton.
Joe worked at Phillips Aubrey Chevrolet, Meadowgold Milk, and he settled in at Continental Baking Company as a route salesman for Wonder Bread for 38 years until his retirement. Joe and Billie Gayle were totally devoted in a loving marriage of 69 years. She preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2022. Joe and Gayle were members of Trinity Baptist Church where Joe served as a deacon for several years. He lived his life as a great example of love, truth and mercy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Gayle Ussery and two brothers: Tedrick Ussery and Eldon Mansfield Ussery.